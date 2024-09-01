 Madhya Pradesh: After 10 Years, EOW Case Against Discom Official For Pocketing Bill Money
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: After 10 Years, EOW Case Against Discom Official For Pocketing Bill Money

Madhya Pradesh: After 10 Years, EOW Case Against Discom Official For Pocketing Bill Money

According to police, assistant engineer KC Kamaria was posted at Rampura distribution centre in Mansa from 2011 to 2013. During this period, he kept the money of electricity bills with himself.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 06:29 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: After 10 Years, EOW Case Against Discom Official For Pocketing Bill Money | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered case against former assistant engineer of west discom posted in Neemuch district for pocketing the electricity bill amount of consumers. The investigation agency took 10 years to register the case after complaint was made by discom to the agency.

According to police, assistant engineer KC Kamaria was posted at Rampura distribution centre in Mansa from 2011 to 2013. During this period, he kept the money of electricity bills with himself. But in official records, he showed that consumers either migrated, died or their houses collapsed and therefore they were unable to pay electricity bills.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kamaria had ripped off Rs 1.80 crore deposited as bill payment by 929 consumers. The department conducted investigation of 500 cases and found 65 cases in which the financial irregularities were committed.

Read Also
Bhopal: 24 years On, Bharat Bhavan’s Famous Theatre Repertory Still Defunct; Karanth’s Disciples...
article-image

In 65 cases, it was found that Kamaria siphoned off Rs 13.94 lakh, which was taken from consumers but not deposited in the state coffer. The report prepared by Kamaria about the consumers was full of irregularities. In some cases, the consumer was alive and he had declared him dead.

FPJ Shorts
Uttarakhand PSC Objection Window For Foreman Instructor Exam Closes SOON; Last Chance To Raise Challenge!
Uttarakhand PSC Objection Window For Foreman Instructor Exam Closes SOON; Last Chance To Raise Challenge!
Navi Mumbai: UDD Allocates ₹500 Crore Plot For ₹1/Year Lease To Charity Trust Linked To Minister Sanjay Rathod; Opposition Criticises Favoritism
Navi Mumbai: UDD Allocates ₹500 Crore Plot For ₹1/Year Lease To Charity Trust Linked To Minister Sanjay Rathod; Opposition Criticises Favoritism
Navi Mumbai: YouTuber With 1.89 Lakh Followers Booked For Offensive Video Against Dalits And Babasaheb Ambedkar
Navi Mumbai: YouTuber With 1.89 Lakh Followers Booked For Offensive Video Against Dalits And Babasaheb Ambedkar
Bombay HC Imposes ₹50 Lakh Cost On Company For Wilful Disregard Of 2017 Fevicol Trademark Order
Bombay HC Imposes ₹50 Lakh Cost On Company For Wilful Disregard Of 2017 Fevicol Trademark Order

In other cases, the AE mentioned that the house of consumer had caved in. But when the department team inspected, they found it in good condition. In some cases, the AE stated that the consumer had migrated but the team found him residing at the same place. The police have registered the case and started the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Weather Office Office Forecasts More Blessing From Heaven; 9% Surplus Rainfall Likely In This...

Bhopal Weather Office Office Forecasts More Blessing From Heaven; 9% Surplus Rainfall Likely In This...

Shocking! 500 iPhone Worth ₹15 Cr Stolen From Running Cargo Truck In Madhya Pradesh; Probe On

Shocking! 500 iPhone Worth ₹15 Cr Stolen From Running Cargo Truck In Madhya Pradesh; Probe On

Paris Paralympics 2024: Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy’s Shooter Rubina Francis Win Bronze Medal

Paris Paralympics 2024: Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy’s Shooter Rubina Francis Win Bronze Medal

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Dark Horse; Saab Ka Saath, Saab Ka Vikas; Political Gharanas Opting...

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Dark Horse; Saab Ka Saath, Saab Ka Vikas; Political Gharanas Opting...

Madhya Pradesh: After 10 Years, EOW Case Against Discom Official For Pocketing Bill Money

Madhya Pradesh: After 10 Years, EOW Case Against Discom Official For Pocketing Bill Money