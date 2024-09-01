Madhya Pradesh: After 10 Years, EOW Case Against Discom Official For Pocketing Bill Money | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered case against former assistant engineer of west discom posted in Neemuch district for pocketing the electricity bill amount of consumers. The investigation agency took 10 years to register the case after complaint was made by discom to the agency.

According to police, assistant engineer KC Kamaria was posted at Rampura distribution centre in Mansa from 2011 to 2013. During this period, he kept the money of electricity bills with himself. But in official records, he showed that consumers either migrated, died or their houses collapsed and therefore they were unable to pay electricity bills.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kamaria had ripped off Rs 1.80 crore deposited as bill payment by 929 consumers. The department conducted investigation of 500 cases and found 65 cases in which the financial irregularities were committed.

In 65 cases, it was found that Kamaria siphoned off Rs 13.94 lakh, which was taken from consumers but not deposited in the state coffer. The report prepared by Kamaria about the consumers was full of irregularities. In some cases, the consumer was alive and he had declared him dead.

In other cases, the AE mentioned that the house of consumer had caved in. But when the department team inspected, they found it in good condition. In some cases, the AE stated that the consumer had migrated but the team found him residing at the same place. The police have registered the case and started the investigation.