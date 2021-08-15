Madhya Pradesh: Administration violates Covid protocols in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration officials gave a wide berth to covid protocols at a function in Ravi Shankar Stadium on Sunday.

They organised the event to honour 175 employees of the district administration for their exceptional work during the corona pandemic on the occasion of Independence Day.

Minister in charge of area and PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava was present as a chief guest at the function.

At the same time, while distributing the citation, all the officers of the district, including the Collector, Superintendent of Police (SP), who were standing on the stage violated the social distancing norms.

Interestingly, if a private organisation organised such a program, then the same officers would have ordered an action against that institution. Even a common man had to pay a fine of Rs 100 for not wearing a face mask but if a minister did then there was not any problem.

Notably, if government officials or the functions organised for VIPs failed to follow the covid protocols, then it is normal to flout the rules and regulations.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 08:02 PM IST