Madhya Pradesh: Parrot accompanies group of students to school, but avoids classes

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A parrot has befriended a group of students, accompanying them to school, but it avoids classes.

It flies away leaving students in classes and returns back to give them company back up till their hostel, once their classes are over. It plays with students at Hostel, eats their food and flies back to forest in the evening.

The parrot that lives in Sharda Balgram forest in Gwalior has been doing this for several months. It has developed a unique friendship with students of Ram Krishna Vidya Mandir, situated in the vicinity.

The children say the parrot comes every day when they leave for school and sits on their shoulders or heads, playing with them.

“It seems that it knows our timing of leaving for school. We too enjoy the company. It has become part of our family members,” says one of the students, Vivek.

Deepak Bedi, Superintendent of Ram Krishna Vidya Mandir, Gwalior said, “As kids reach school, the parrot flies over hills and joins them back on their way to the hostel. This parrot has been visiting them for a long time. In the hostel, the parrot plays with the students and eats their food”.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:45 PM IST