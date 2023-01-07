Madhya Pradesh: 80-year-old British woman tests Covid positive in Jabalpur

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-year-old British woman has been tested Covid positive in Jabalpur. The octogenarian was on a visit to Bandhavgarh National Park, according to Umaria CMHO Dr RK Mehra. Before coming to Bandhavgarh, the UK national had visited Pench Tiger Reserve, said the official.

Mehra said, “The British woman had come to Jabalpur where she developed fever, cold and cough. The woman was tested for Covid, however, before the report could arrive, she had left for Pench. Thereafter she came to Umaria and visited Bandhavgarh National Park. When we received information of her being Covid positive, we looked for the woman in the hotels and after locating her, sent her back to Jabalpur.”

Earlier, a USA-based and Australia-based NRI were tested positive for the infection in Jabalpur.