Madhya Pradesh: 8 districts report zero corona cases

BHOPAL: Eight districts — Burhanpur, Ashok Nagar, Mandla, Umaria, Tikamgarh, Anuppur, Sidhi and Khandwa — reported no corona cases on Saturday. Datia and Seoni reported only one positive case each. Similarly, Dindori and Burhanpur reported 5 and four active cases, respectively.

731 corona-positive cases in the state

Madhya Pradesh reported 731 corona-positive cases, pushing the tally to 243,302 and toll to 3,627 with nine new deaths on Saturday. The corona-positive rate is 2.7 per cent with 26,144 samples sent for testing at the state level, while 79 samples were rejected. A total of 9,089 are active cases in the state, while 230,586 were cured cases, with 855 cases being cured in a single day.

Indore reported 183 corona-positive cases taking its tally to 55,320 and toll to 880, while Bhopal reported 173 corona-positive cases taking its tally to 39,601 and toll to 581. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 19 and 26 corona-positive cases, respectively.