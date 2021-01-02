Madhya Pradesh: 8 districts report zero corona cases

BHOPAL: Eight districts — Burhanpur, Ashok Nagar, Mandla, Umaria, Tikamgarh, Anuppur, Sidhi and Khandwa — reported no corona cases on Saturday. Datia and Seoni reported only one positive case each. Similarly, Dindori and Burhanpur reported 5 and four active cases, respectively.
731 corona-positive cases in the state
Madhya Pradesh reported 731 corona-positive cases, pushing the tally to 243,302 and toll to 3,627 with nine new deaths on Saturday. The corona-positive rate is 2.7 per cent with 26,144 samples sent for testing at the state level, while 79 samples were rejected. A total of 9,089 are active cases in the state, while 230,586 were cured cases, with 855 cases being cured in a single day.
Indore reported 183 corona-positive cases taking its tally to 55,320 and toll to 880, while Bhopal reported 173 corona-positive cases taking its tally to 39,601 and toll to 581. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 19 and 26 corona-positive cases, respectively.
Slight increase
Despite low corona-positive cases, some of the districts reported slightly increased cases. Rewa reported 27 corona-positive cases, while Khargone reported 24 corona-positives and Sagar reported 16 corona-positives. Ujjain, Dhar and Mandsaur reported 14 positive cases each. Betul reported 17 positive cases. Jhabua, Katni and Satna reported 12 cases each. Barwani reported 13 positive cases. Vidisha, Dewas and Rajgarh reported 11 corona-positive cases.
Bhopal corona update
Bhopal reported 123 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 39,724 and toll to 581 on Saturday. RAT contributed 48 test results, while the AIIMS contributed 10 test results. Similarly, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) issued 8 test results, while BMHRC and CMCH issued five test results each. LNM contributed 16 test results. Dr Lalpath Labs reported four test results, while the RKDF contributed three test results.
