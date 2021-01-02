Madhya Pradesh: Corona fear grips students, maximum queries on the MPBSE helpline received about COVID

Indore: From January 1 to December 31, 2020, more than 2 lakh 35 thousand students of high school and intermediate have asked questions mostly about corona on the helpline of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Questions ranging from general promotion to subjects and when to study were also raised.

So far, 2 lakh 35 thousand students have been counselled on the phone itself. It can be said that fear still persists among the school children in Madhya Pradesh.

The number of students seeking counselling increased by almost one lakh, i.e. almost double than last year. Over 18 counsellor of the board are attending calls and resolving queries.

Meanwhile, in the year 2019, 1 lakh 31 thousand students had called the board.

Counselling calls

Year Total calls

2020 2 lakh 35 thousand

2019 1 lakh 31 thousand

2018 1 lakh 6 thousand

Frequent questions asked during counselling:

Question: Will going to school increase the risk of corona?

Answer: Prevention is the only defence. Follow the Corona Guideline and seek your parents' permission before attending school.

Question: Will the exam be done on time?

Answer: The decision is yet to be done, but the regime is taking care of what could be a better option for children during coronavirus pandemic. Soon the government will also clarify the situation regarding the examination.

Question: Is it necessary to get parental permission?

Answer: Yes, the government has issued strict guidelines regarding this. School cannot create any kind of pressure. Students can come to school only after getting permission.

Question: I had talked about general promotion in the middle, so what will happen now?

Answer: There is bound to be an exam and the exam is good considering the future. Therefore, the government is serious about conducting exam. Yes, the safety of children will be considered.

Question: Which time is appropriate for studies?

Answer: Get up early in the morning and study for at least 2 hours as much as possible. After that, give some time to relaxation and resort to music etc. to calm the mind. Reading all the subjects in a systematic way throughout the day helps to remember well. Starting from now, so that you are well prepared for exams.

Question: Will the papers be tough this time and what kind of questions can be asked?

Answer: Paper is neither tough nor simple. All the questions are from the course only. If all the topics are read correctly in a systematic manner, any question can be answered easily.

Question: I have lost the habit of writing, what to do for it?

Answer: In the morning and evening, try to revise by writing the answers to the sample question paper in 3 hours. This will help you built writing skills.

Question: What to do if parents are not ready to send us to school?

Answer: In all the schools, principals and directors have formed teams to answer the parents' questions. Parents may feel free to bring up any query.