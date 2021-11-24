Madhya Pradesh: 7-yr RI for police constable in Vyapam police recruitment scam-2012

BHOPAL: The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam police constable recruitment case-2012, here on Wednesday, as per the officials.

The CBI counsel Manuj Upadhaya told media that Special Judge (CBI) has sentenced Dharmendra Rawat to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 7,000 in Vyapam related case.

He added that CBI registered case against Dharmendra Rawat and his father in compliance of orders dated July 9, 2015, of Supreme Court and taken over the investigation of FIR No 03/2015 earlier registered at Police Station Special Task Force, Bhopal.

It was alleged that in Police Constable Recruitment Test, 2012, somebody else appeared in place of the original candidate Dharmendra Rawat. After investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet against the candidate on August 23, 2017.

The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:03 PM IST