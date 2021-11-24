e-Paper Get App

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Bhopal: Singing Ramdhun for ‘political gains’ hurts senior BJP leader Pawaiya

Staff Reporter
Jaibhan Pawaiya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singing ramdhun for ‘political gains’ has kicked up a controversy in the state.

Senior BJP leader and co-in-charge for BJP in Maharashtra Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya has objected to using the name of Ram and Ramdhun for political gains.

Pawaiya’s statement has come on the heels of Congressmen singing Ramdhun at Minto Hall. The story, however, does not end here, as BJP leader MLA Rameshwar Sharma also organized singing of Ramdhun at his residence near MLA quarters.

What generated the controversy was that Sharma advised his supporters and party workers to break the knees of Congress workers whenever they are seen in his locality.

Digvijaya Singh and Congress sang Ramdhun in protest against Sharma’s statement.

Dressing down both Singh and Sharma, though indirectly, the former cabinet colleague of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pawaiya tweeted, “Ramdhun should not be used for political one-upmanship. There should be some other methods for political propaganda, but not Ramdhun. Whatever has happened in Bhopal has heart me.”

