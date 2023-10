Madhya Pradesh: 7 IAS Officers Transferred | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of model code of conduct, the state government transferred seven IAS officers on Friday. Siddhart Jain, Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat, Tikamgarh, has been posted as CEO, District Panchayat, Indore. Navneet Kumar Dhurve, Deputy Secretary, State Election Commission, has been shifted as Tikamgarh District Panchayat CEO.

Vandana Sharma, CEO, District Panchayat, Indore, has been transferred as Deputy Secretary. Prakar Singh, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Revenue, Dabra (Gwalior district), has moved as SDO, Revenue, Rajnagar, Chhatarpur district.

Himanshu Chandra, CEO, District Panchayat, Shahdol, has been shifted as Deputy Secretary, PWD. Gaurav Banal, CEO, Smart City, Bhopal, is Additional Collector, Indore district. Rajesh Kumar Jain, Additional Director, NHDC, is now CEO, District Panchayat, Shahdol.

SAS officers shifted

Many officers from State Administrative Services (SAS) were transferred on Friday. Nanda Bhalave Kushre, CEO, District Panchayat, Dindori, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department. Vimlesh Singh Pendro, Deputy Commissioner (revenue), Narmadapuram division, is now CEO, District Panchayat, Dindori.

Ganesh Jaiswal, Deputy Secretary, Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission is Deputy Commissioner (revenue), Narmadapuram.

Mukul Kumar Gupta, Joint Collector, Ashoknagar district, is now Under Secretary, Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission.

Suresh Kumar Barahdiya, Joint Collector, Niwari district, has been made Joint Collector, Gwalior district. Rajnandini Sharma, Deputy Collector, Gwalior district, is now Deputy Collector, Balaghat district.

