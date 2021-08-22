e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:33 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 60% citizens administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that the state government had administered first dose dose of vaccine against COVID-19 to 60% citizens, but only 12% had been administered second dose.

“A mega vaccination campaign will be run on Aug 25-26. Both doses will be administered on the first day. On Aug 26, only 2nd doses will be administered,” Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that COVID-19 was under control in the state, but citizens should maintain Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

“With the support of people, COVID-19 infections are in control. However, COVID-19 has not been eradicated. We shouldn’t panic, but it is important to maintain precautions,” CM said.

Madhya Pradesh stands third place in vacations. It is only behind Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in inoculating its citizens.

We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:33 PM IST
