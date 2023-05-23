 Madhya Pradesh: 500 members of Seva Dal Young Brigade to take part in Jabalpur camp
Madhya Pradesh: 500 members of Seva Dal Young Brigade to take part in Jabalpur camp

Madhya Pradesh: 500 members of Seva Dal Young Brigade to take part in Jabalpur camp

Preparations for Priyanka’s Rally are going on, says Gajanan Tiwari

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Working president of Seva Dal Young Brigade Gajanand Tiwari has said a training camp for 500 members will be held in Jabalpur before the visit of Priyanka Gandhi there on June 12.

He also said a meeting was held for the visit of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.  Leader of opposition Govind Singh, senior vice-president of the party Chandra Prabhat Shekhar and all legislators in Jabalpur took part in the meeting.

Over 100 members of Seva Dal from each district near Jabalpur will take part in Priyanka’s rally.

A strategy was made at the meeting in connection with the road show of Priyanka.

At the meeting, Tiwari also put up his points. He said Seva Dal Young Brigade was formed in 2018.

He also said Madhya Pradesh Seva Dal had always been active in any agitation organised by the party.

Whether it is in Delhi, Gujarat or in any other place, Seva Dal members from Madhya Pradesh take part in large numbers in those agitations.

