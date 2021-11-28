Madhya Pradesh: 42 women SHGs receive Rs 1.38 crore at Son Chiraiya Utsav

Sagar/Khurai (Madhya Pradesh): The minister of housing and urban development Bhupendra Singh distributed the cheque of Rs 1.32 crore to 42 women-self-help groups in the city during a workshop organized at the Son Chiraiya Utsav for women empowerment on Saturday.

He said the government will arrange for selling the products made by the women self-help groups in Bandari, Khurai and Malthoun. They will get stalls for free at Dohela Mahotsav to set up their shops.

The Son Chiraiya fair was inaugurated at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel by Singh, where he asked the women to rest assured as the government will help them out if they want to work as SHG volunteers.

They will be given loans at low rates and all the help they can get. He encouraged the women present there to observe and understand the working of the SHGs if they want to start their own.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Cops rescue 39 bonded labourers from Kolhapur in Maharashtra

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 01:31 AM IST