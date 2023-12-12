Madhya Pradesh: 400 Transformers Remain Out Of Order In Satna | Representative Images

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): More than 400 transformers are lying defunct in different parts of the district leading to power shortage, especially in rural areas, official sources said. People living in rural areas are worried about the frequent power failures, and it happening because of out-of-order transformers.

Although there are rules that if a transformer does not function, it should be changed within three days, but it is not done even for a month, villagers said. Many villagers are making the rounds of the electricity office, because they are not getting electricity.

Since Satna received less than 60% of rains in the current monsoon, so the demand for electricity has shot up since June. Sources further said more than 2,500 transfers had been changed from April 1 to November 30. Nevertheless, there are over 400 transformers which need to be immediately changed, sources further said.

As a result of power shortage, the farmers are facing difficulties, sources further said. Sources in the electricity department further said that more than a dozen transfers go out of order daily and the officials are changing seven to ten transformers.