Madhya Pradesh: 4 Dead As Car Carrying Pilgrims From Prayagraj Overturns In Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons died and two others were injured after a car carrying tourists overturned in Rewa on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as residents of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh.

Among the victims was Shivam Kesharwani, who lost his life on the spot.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the remaining five individuals were immediately rushed to the Sirmaur Civil Hospital for initial treatment and were later referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for further medical care.

During the treatment, Pankaj Jaiswal, Manish Jaiswal, and Satyajit Chatterjee succumbed to their injuries.

According to the police, a group of eleven people from Prayagraj were on their journey in two cars and entered Rewa district via National Highway 30 in the afternoon. The two vehicles were traveling closely when the first car lost control and overturned.

The bodies of the deceased were subjected to post-mortem at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. and the remains of the three were transported to Prayagraj for their final rites.

Shivam Kesharwani’s body is currently at Sirmaur Civil Hospital until it can be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

Authorities are conducting investigation into the accident to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.