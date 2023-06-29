Madhya Pradesh: Decorative Electric Poles Dedicated To Public In Rewa

Representative image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Ajay Mishra inaugurated the decorative electric polesfrom Statue Square to Rasiya Mohalla. The seven-metre-long poles would give a good look to the city, Mishra said, adding that the main market areawould also be decorated with decorative poles for which tenders were floated. The poles will be installed at Chaupati, Sai Temple, around the court premises, behind Shilpi Plaza, Ganga Batika and near GDC Gate, he said.

He said whenever he used to visit the important towns in the country he was impressed by the decorative electric poles and beautiful lights put there.

So, he decided to get such electric posts installed in Rewa, Mishra said.