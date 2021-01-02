Madhya Pradesh: 4 connected with Sangh to observe state’s functioning

President of the party’s state unit VD Sharma has a Sangh background. Therefore, he is well-connected with the Sangh leadership. Now, it is clear that the Sangh and the BJP organisation have full control over the decisions taken by the government.

As those people have begun to watch the government’s functioning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Cabinet colleagues have to work cautiously. Any mistake made by the government will be immediately reported to the central leadership.

Besides the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues, the bureaucracy has to pay attention to many a thing, so that they may not be caught in any controversy. Shivprakash and Rao are directly connected with the party’s central leadership.

The chief minister, the party’s state unit president and organisational general secretary have, so far, played an important role in the decisions made by the government.

After those three leaders had agreed on any issue, it was discussed with the in-charge of the state party. Now, Shivprakash will play an important role in the decisions taken by the government and the party.

It has happened for the first time in Madhya Pradesh that Bhopal has been made the headquarters of a central leader of the organisation. Therefore, it is clear that these leaders will play an important role in state politics.