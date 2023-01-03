Madhya Pradesh: 3 youths killed after bike collides with stationary tractor-trolley in Chhatarpur

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were killed after the speeding bike they were riding collided with a stationary tractor-trolley on the roadside in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, the police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Melwar village under Badamalehra police station limits in the district on Monday late night. Those who died were identified as Bhupendra Singh (30) years, Surendra Sahu (20) and Ankul Namdev (20), residents of Nayagaon village, Tikamgarh district.

According to the reports, the youths were returning from Bhimkund and in the meantime, the rider lost control and the bike collided with the trolley loaded with dust parked on the road side near Melwar village of the district. One youth had died on the spot while two others died on the way to the hospital.

MP Pragya Singh Thakur informed the police

Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal Constituency, Pragya Singh Thakur was passing from the area and she saw the youths lying on the road. After that she informed the police about the accident and called the ambulance.

On getting the information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and took them to the hospital. The police registered a case and started further investigation into the matter.