Madhya Pradesh: 3 More Ayurveda Colleges Open, Total 37 In State | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three more Ayurved colleges have been opened for 2024-25 academic session taking tally to a total of 37 Ayurved colleges in Madhya Pradesh. National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCSIM) has given permission to open 30 new Ayurved College. Of them, three are in Madhya Pradesh.

List of new Ayurveda colleges opened

These Ayurved colleges are School of Ayurveda Science in Raisen, NRI Ayurved Institute of Medicine College in Bhopal and Amaltash Institute of Ayurveda in Dewas. These Ayurved colleges have 100 BAMS seats each. In all, 37 Ayurved colleges are in MP and total BAMS seats are 2500.

National spokesperson of Ayush Association Dr Rakesh Pandey said, “ Now, there are 2,500 BAMS seats in state. Three new Ayurved colleges have been opened.

30 new colleges to open in 8 states

NCISM has given permission to open 30 new Ayurved colleges in eight states including Madhya Pradesh. Fourteen new colleges will be opened in Maharashtra, three in Gujarat and Karnataka each while four in Uttar Pradesh.

Haryana and Uttarakhand has one Ayurved college each. All over country, there are 535 Ayurved colleges including these 30 news colleges. About 35,000 BAMS seats are available in these colleges.”