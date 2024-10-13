Madhya Pradesh: 3 Listed Criminals Arrested With Prohibited Drugs In Umaria | FP Photo

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Sunday arrested three habitual offenders in possession of a large quantity of prohibited narcotic drugs. Acting under the directives of Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu and Additional SPP Ratipal Singh Mahobia, local station officers have been instructed to continue stringent action against drug trafficking.

On Sunday, the Civil Lines police station received a tip-off about a group of individuals near the river between Kherwa Khurd and Majhgawan, waiting to sell banned narcotics. Acting swiftly, the police apprehended the suspects and confiscated a significant amount of drugs and other items.

The seized contraband included 88 bottles of Corex syrup, 870 Nitrobate tablets, a car, a motorbike, and three mobile phones. The arrested individuals are Naveen Soni (28), a resident of Soni Mohalla, Manpur; Manish Kumar Pandey (35), a resident of Kherwa Khurd; and Praful Chaturvedi (26), resident of Namdev Mohalla, Manpur.

Following the bust, the police registered a case under Sections 8, 21, and 22 of NDPS Act and Section 5/13 of Madhya Pradesh Drug Control Act. The operation was led by inspector Balendra Sharma, sub-inspector Brijkishore Garg and their team.