Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed as sand mine caves in at Niwari

Bhopal: Three people died after sand mine caved-in in Ghatwaha village of Niwari district on Tuesday. However, district administration has denied that the place where the mishap occurred was a sand mine. It said that it was a soil mine.

Sources said that Pankaj Raikwar, Sanjay Raikwar and Heeralal Kushwaha were digging sand near Betwa. Due to moisture, sand wall collapsed over the trio. They were immediately rushed to district hospital, from where they were referred to Jhansi Medical College. However, the trio was pronounced brought dead by doctors.