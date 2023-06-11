Madhya Pradesh: 3 Girls Injured After Wall Collapses In Gwalior, Man Dies As Tree Falls On Him

representative pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Wall of a house collapsed in the Kotwali locality of Gwalior, leaving three girls injured on Friday. In another such incident reported from the Tighra locality of the city, a man died after a tree fell over him.

Gwalior witnessed light rain spells on Friday. Owing to the same, the wall of the house collapsed in the Danaoli area of Kotwali locality of the city on Friday and fell over three girls of a family, identified as Shashi (14), Nisha (15) and Lali (16). The trio was buried under the debris, after which the neighbours came to their rescue. They extricated the trio and rushed them to the hospital.

The girls were given primary treatment and were discharged after some time. Official sources said that the house in which the girls had been residing along with their family is 100 years old and is in a dilapidated condition, which led to the incident.

Gusty winds were blowing in Gwalior on Friday, after which a man identified as Manoj Adivasi took shelter under a tree in Tighra locality. Suddenly, the tree fell on him, after which he was buried under it and died some time later. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.