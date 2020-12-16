Madhya Pradesh: 28% behind target, I-T officials to speed up raids, surveys

BHOPAL: Achieving the tax-collection target has become a major challenge for the Income-Tax department’s Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh circle. The corona pandemic has come in the way of completing the object. The MP-CG circle is behind 28% of the collection target.
Nevertheless, the department is behind 21% of the collection target in the country. But the gap in the MP-CG circle is bigger. The target of the MP-CG circle is Rs30,000 crore. Yet, it may not be possible to achieve the object because of the corona pandemic.
Therefore, the department is revising its target in various states. The tax collection target of the MP-CG circle last year was Rs24,000 crore. Though the situation was normal at that time, the department fell short of expectations. This is the reason why completing the target this year looks almost impossible.
The department has decided to increase the number of searches and surveys to deal with the shortfall. The department stopped searches and surveys for a long time due to the corona pandemic. For this reason, the department has this year increased the number of raids.
After raiding the official and residential premises of Faith Builders and on benami properties of Piyush Gupta, the department conducted raids on event companies.
I-T sleuths also raided the premises of miner Pawan Ahluwalia.
The department has begun to make a list of those people who are under the glare of I-T officers. The Income-Tax officers have dug out a lot of information on the basis of returns. The department has planned to go all out against tax evaders before March to fill in the gap in tax collection.
According to a senior Income-Tax officer, efforts are being made to achieve the target. The department recovers tax at the end of the financial year, so efforts are on to fulfil the target. There is a problem because of corona, but an increase in GST collection has raised hopes for collecting more tax.
