Madhya Pradesh: 28% behind target, I-T officials to speed up raids, surveys

BHOPAL: Achieving the tax-collection target has become a major challenge for the Income-Tax department’s Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh circle. The corona pandemic has come in the way of completing the object. The MP-CG circle is behind 28% of the collection target.

Nevertheless, the department is behind 21% of the collection target in the country. But the gap in the MP-CG circle is bigger. The target of the MP-CG circle is Rs30,000 crore. Yet, it may not be possible to achieve the object because of the corona pandemic.

Therefore, the department is revising its target in various states. The tax collection target of the MP-CG circle last year was Rs24,000 crore. Though the situation was normal at that time, the department fell short of expectations. This is the reason why completing the target this year looks almost impossible.