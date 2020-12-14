Madhya Pradesh: Tax evasion worth Rs 100 crore by Ahluwalia may come to light

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL: Tax evasion worth Rs 100 crore by owner of KJS Cement Industries in Satna Pawan Ahluwalia may soon come to light.

Ahluwalia also deals in steel and mining. The income-tax department has been conducting raids on his business premises for six days.

I-T team has begun to evaluate Ahluwahalia’s mining business to know how much money he earned and how much of it he paid as tax.

Most of his mining businesses are in Odisha. The department is also using Geo technology to evaluate his businesses.

Earlier, Ahluwalia’s benami properties were attached. An income-tax officer said his team had found many documents during raid on the business premises of Ahluwalia.

A preliminary investigation of the documents indicates his company has evaded huge amount of tax, the officer said.