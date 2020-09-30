Madhya Pradesh: 2,357 new COVID cases registered, 35 deaths

BHOPAL: Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur continue to see a surge in Covid-19 cases. Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 2357 new coronavirus cases, pushing its caseload to 1,28,400, while 35 fresh deaths took the toll to 2,316, an official said. The positive percentage is 8.6 in Madhya Pradesh. During the day 23175 samples were tested across the state. There are 20997 active cases and 104734 people cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Seven deaths were reported in Indore, the district worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, four in Bhopal, three each in Jabalpur and Hoshangabad, two each in Shahdol, Betul, Vidisha, Sehore and Jhabua and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Sagar, Naringhpur, Dhar, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Anuppur.

Indore accounts for 24006 positive cases and 565 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 19005 cases and toll to 392 deaths. Ujjain reports 2962 positive cases with 94 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 709 while Neemuch has 1991 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1533 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3345. Jabalpur recorded 9774 cases.

Morena recorded 2571 cases while Mandsaur has 1553 cases and Dhar has recorded 2251 cases. Dewas has reported 1446 Cases. Sagar recorded 2459 cases. Tikamgarh has 803 cases and Raisen has recorded 1252 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 957 cases. Sheopur has 843 cases and Rewa has 1707 cases while Rajgarh has 1287 and Barwani recorded 1809 cases. Chhindwara has 1360 and Vidisha has 1680 cases. Shajapur has 909 cases while Damoh has 1679 cases. Datia has 1227 cases while Satna has 1504 cases and Jhabua has 1415 cases. Panna has 665 cases and Balaghat has 1105 cases while Sehore has 1544 cases.

Hoshangabad has 1648 cases and Narsingpur has 2427 cases while Betul has 1818 cases and Shivpuri has 2111 cases. Ratlam recorded 2002 cases. Chhattarpur has 1246 cases. Ashok Nagar has 481 and Agar-Malwa has reported 394 cases. Sidhi has reported 863 cases and Singrauli has 825 cases while Shahdol has 1971 cases. Guna has 750 cases while Anuppur has 1097 cases and Alirajpur has 970 cases.