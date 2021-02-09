Madhya Pradesh: 2,000 hectares of land freed from clutches of the mafia, claims CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday claimed that around 2,000 hectares of land, worth Rs 10,000 crore and grabbed by land mafia, has been freed in the state.

The government has also acted against chit fund companies which duped people and forced such firms to return investors' deposits, he was quoted as saying by an official release.

As much as 2,000 hectares of land worth around Rs 10,000 crore has been freed from the illegal possession of 1,271 persons during an ongoing campaign, he told ministers before a cabinet meeting.

"The campaign against mafia will continue," he said.

He also informed that a total of Rs 800 crore were refunded to about 50,000 depositors defrauded by chit fund companies.

Six manufacturing units were demolished during a drive against food adulteration, he said.

Action was taken against 331 people involved in black marketing of food grains meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) shops, the CM informed.

Under 'Operation Muskaan' to search for missing children, 9,500 children, 80 percent of them girls, were reunited with their parents, he said.