Madhya Pradesh: 20 doctors at Shahdol district hospital resign against government’s move to appoint dentist as civil surgeon, efforts on to pacify them

Shahdol: About 20 government doctors posted at district hospital here resigned in protest following state government’s move to appoint dentist Dr GS Parihar as civil surgeon.
In a letter sent to state health department principal secretary, they said Dr Parihar is a dentist and is junior to many doctors who are more eligible for the post. “We will feel uncomfortable working under such a person and therefore we are giving mass resignation,” the doctors stated in the letter.
Knowing that health care in district hospital will collapse following doctors’ mass resignation, divisional commissioner Naresh Pal held a meeting with doctors on Monday morning and asked them to take back their resignation but the doctors were adamant on their demand till filing of this report.
After state health minister gave clean chit in case of deaths of children in the district hospital here, the news that Dr Parihar will be appointed as civil surgeon had spread far and wide. There were reports that certain BJP leaders want to appoint less experienced person like Dr Parihar so that they can manage the hospital as per their whims and fancies.
