Madhya Pradesh: 17-month tigress injures hind limb in Panna Tiger Reserve

BHOPAL: The forest department is finding it difficult to tranquilize a 17-month-old tigress in Panna Tiger Reserve, which has injured its hind limb. This is because she moves with her mother who can attack department team anytime.

As a result, the forest department has administered injection through a gun. “She is improving. We are constantly monitoring her injuries and condition by keeping her under observation. If she has developed fracture, it will be problematic for us to treat her,” Panna Tiger Reserve director KS Bhadoria said. According to department, she runs aways from herd of elephants whenever she them.