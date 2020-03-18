Madhya Pradesh: 16 legislators hold key to Kamal Nath govt’s survival

BHOPAL: The hope for Kamal Nath government’s survival hinges on 16 rebel legislators who are in Bengaluru.

The Supreme Court’s verdict on those legislators, to be delivered on Thursday, will decide the fate of Congress government in MP.

If Nath and his colleagues fail to pacify those legislators, reins of power may go out of Congress’s hands.

Two legislators from Digvijaya Singh’s faction, Bisahulal Singh and Aindal Singh Kansana, have joined hands with Scindia. Both these legislators have rebelled against the Congress.

The legislators of Scindia faction are Munnalal Goyal, Giriraj Dandotia, Suresh Dhakad, Raksha Sironia, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyawardhan Singh, Kamlesh Jatav, Raghuraj Kansana, Brijendra Yadav, Jajpal Singh, Jaswant Jatav, Manoj Choudhary and OPS Bhadauria.

The Congress leaders are pulling out all stops to bring those legislators back to party fold.

The Congress leaders are also meeting family members of those legislators. The party has mollified the family members of some of legislators.

So, the Congress leaders are saying that such legislators should be allowed to stay with their family members.

To get the rebel legislators back to party, the Congress leaders met some of the important workers in the constituencies of those MLAs.

According to sources, those workers were called to the chief minister’s residence where both Nath and Singh met them. Nevertheless, the party workers’ efforts came to a naught.

Toppling Nath govt is Scindia’s prestige issue

Toppling Kamal Nath government has become a prestige issue not only for BJP but also for Jyotirditya Scindia. Thus, to get back the rebel legislators to party fold has become an arduous task. The legislators of Scindia faction said since their leader was offended, it will be settled only by toppling the Nath-led government. However, Scindia is in touch with his legislators so that they may not be influenced by anyone.