Madhya Pradesh: 130kg ganja worth Rs 7.30L seized, 2 held

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have arrested two youths and seized 130kg ganja worth Rs 7.30 lakh from their possession on Monday, senior officials said.

They are searching for three other ganja peddlers. The police came to know that some people with cannabis were moving around a house built on the farmland of Vikram Lauvanshi in Patrani village.

A team rushed to the spot, caught two traffickers and seized 130kg worth Rs 7.80 lakh ganja from their possession.

Police station in charge Arvind Kumre, deputy inspector CL Raikwar and others took part in the raid.

Two IPL speculators held, mobile phones seized

Mandi police arrested two IPL cricket speculators and seized Rs 32,000 and two mobile phones from their possession on Sunday, the police said. The mobile contained the accounts of lakhs of rupees.

The police have begun to sift through the records to know more about the ganja traffickers.

The action was taken following instructions issued by superintendent of police Mayank Awasthi.

The police further said the IPL speculators were identified as Kamlesh Kushwaha and Mahesh Meena.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:21 PM IST