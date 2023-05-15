 Madhya Pradesh: 12-wheeler truck crushes 2 to death in Jabalpur
Madhya Pradesh: 12-wheeler truck crushes 2 to death in Jabalpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific accident, a 12-wheeler truck crushed two people to death in Jabalpur on Monday. Eight people have been injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Medical College hospital.

The incident happened on Jabalpur-Narsinghpur Highway (NH 22) near Tevar over bridge under Bhedaghat police station area. The victims were standing at the side of the road after returning from a wedding when the truck came from behind and crushed them.

The deceased have been identified as Jahid Hussain (58) and Mohammed Nasim (37), both residents of Hanuman Taal police station area.

