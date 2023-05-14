Madhya Pradesh: Sagar District Congress Committee to stage protest against government

Representative Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar District Congress Committee will soon launch protest against BJP-led state government, members of the committee said on Sunday.

The members added that protests would be staged to highlight corruption made in development projects launched in Sagar.

President of Sagar District Congress Committee Rajkumar Pachauri alleged before the media that from past 18 years, the BJP has been making false promises of all-round development. He further alleged that out of Rs 1300 crore sanctioned for the Smart City project, almost 70 per cent of the amount was lost to corruption, while works were carried out with remaining 30 per cent amount.

He then stated that the destruction of the pond in Sagar by the BJP was the “corruption of the highest order”. Adding to statements, he said that roads of the town are still in a battered state and truckloads of garbage are often found lying everywhere, which are a far cry from development.