 Madhya Pradesh: 12 Policemen Found Gambling In Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh; 6 Suspended After VIDEO Goes Viral
Madhya Pradesh: 12 Policemen Found Gambling In Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh; 6 Suspended After VIDEO Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh: 12 Policemen Found Gambling In Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh; 6 Suspended After VIDEO Goes Viral

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani, the six constables posted in different police stations were suspended after the video surfaced on Sunday evening.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 12 Policemen Found Gambling In Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh; 6 Suspended After Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A video of police officials gambling in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh has gone viral on social media. Based on the video, six policemen present in the incident were immediately suspended on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani, the six constables posted in different police stations were suspended after the video surfaced on Sunday evening. Out of the six were, one the head constable and other five constables.

The suspended constables have been identified as Manoj Ahirwar, Ritesh Mishra, and Suraj Rajput of Kotwali police station, Bhuvaneshwar Agnihotri and Anil Pachouri of Dehat police station and Salman Khan posted in Digora police station of the district, the SP informed.

An investigation has been ordered to determine the authenticity of the video and the exact date, time and location of the incident.

The investigation may lead to further action against other policemen. The SP stated that the video shows around 12 individuals, and efforts are being made to identify others who may have been present.

“This type of practice spoils the police department's reputation and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” said the SP.

