Madhya Pradesh: 118-year-old woman gets corona vaccine in Sagar district

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 118-year-old woman has set a record of sorts by receiving the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. She got the first jab at a vaccination centre in Sagar on Sunday.

Sagar District Magistrate, Deepak Singh, has retweeted the tweet by the state Public Relations Department which said a 118-year-old woman Tulsabai, who is a resident of the Sadarpur village in Sagar district, has received the Covid vaccine, thus becoming the country's oldest woman to get the jab.

The woman in Bundeli dialect said, "I have myself received the corona vaccine, so everybody should get it. There is no problem in getting inoculated. The people should wait for their turn and get themselves vaccinated."

Doctor Bhupendra Kurmi has said that the date of birth of the elderly woman is January 1, 1903 as per her Aadhaar card and she is a resident of Sadarpur village.