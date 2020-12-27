101-year-old woman becomes Germany's first COVID-19 vaccine recipient

A 101-year-old woman in an elderly care home became the first person in Germany to receive a coronavirus vaccine shot, the NDTV reported.

According to the report, along with the centenarian woman, other residents of the care home and staff were administered the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.

Edith Kwoizalla was one of around 40 residents and 10 staff in a care home in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt to receive a jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the home's manager Tobias Krueger told AFP.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine became the first to get the go-ahead for use in the West, when Britain gave its approval on December 2.

The European Union on Saturday announced that the first vaccine doses had been delivered to all member states. The vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer arrived by truck in warehouses across the continent on Friday and early Saturday after being sent from a manufacturing center in Belgium before Christmas.