Madhya Pradesh: 11-year-old boy and 7-year-old sister found murdered at home in Datia district

BHOPAL/DATIA: An 11-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister were found murdered in their home in Sapa Pahad area of Datia district on Wednesday. The siblings were allegedly fed poison and police have found strangulation marks on the girl's throat and stab wounds on the boy's throat. Their bodies were lying on a bed in a pool of blood.

Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Sharma said the father of children, Arvind Prajatpi lives in Sapa Pahad area. He is a labourer and had gone to work in the morning. As he returned in the afternoon around 02:30 pm, he found the children dead.

Sharma said Prajapti had remarried Jyoti Maurya after separating from his first wife. At the time the woman had gone out and she returned after listening to the horrible news. Police said they have quizzed the neighbors and also have questioned Jyoti. There were no signs of forced entry into the house, he said. A case was registered under Sections of murder, said the cop.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:52 PM IST