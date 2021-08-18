e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:02 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 100-year-old Pachavali bridge in Shivpuri washes away in flood fury

FP News Service
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The 100-year-old Pachavali bridge over the Sindh river washed away in flood fury on Wednesday.

According to the locals, three villagers also washed away along with the bridge. Due to the water flow not being strong, two managed to rescue self but one is still missing.

The administration, however, deployed police around the bridge late at night.

Hundreds of villages in the district have been cut off due to a part of the bridge breaking down. Thousands of vehicles used to pass through this bridge every day for Rannaud, Khataura besides Ashoknagar, Isagarh.

People going to Ashoknagar, Isagarh, Khataura and adjoining villages will have to go from Badarwas via Sadh Aizwara.

Post Covid-19 complications: Pulmonary fibrosis severity major challenge for doctors in Bhopal
Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:02 PM IST
