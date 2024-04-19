Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Ex-CM Kamal Nath, Son Nakul Nath Cast Vote In Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath along with his son, Nakul Nath casted the vote on Friday in Chhindwara. They showed their inked fingers after casting the vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Congress leader Kamal Nath said that he has full faith in the people of Chhindwara.

Nakul Nath- Congress candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat and son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath says, "I have full faith in that people of Chhindwara that they will stand with the truth. We have worked for the people of Chhindwara for 44 years. I have full confidence that the people will bless us..."

Before casting the vote, Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath offered prayers at historical temple in Chhindwara.

Notably, Kamal Nath’s son and a congress leader Nakul Nath is contesting from Chhindwara against the BJP candidate Bunty Sahu.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, voting is taking place on 6 seats of Madhya Pradesh - Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Shahdol and Sidhi. A total of 1,13,09,636 voters will decide the fate of 88 candidates on these 6 seats.

Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Voting from 7am to 4 pm in Naxal-affected areas

Voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in the 3 assembly constituencies of Naxal-affected Balaghat, Paraswada, Lanji and Baihar. In view of Naxal activities, an air ambulance has also been kept in Jabalpur and a helicopter in Balaghat.

Chhindwara and Mandla in focus as high profile seats

Chhindwara and Mandla seats will be in focus as high profile seats. In Chhindwara, the main contest is between Nakul Nath of Congress and Vivek Bunty Sahu of BJP. Whereas, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is in the fray as BJP candidate in Mandla. He will face Congress candidate Omkar Singh Markam.