Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress’s Mantra Is Loot Zindagi Ke Saath Bhi, Zindagi Ke Baad Bhi,' Says Modi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cut to bits the statement of Indian Overseas Congress president Sam Pitroda. “The Congress has only one Mantra – loot Zindagi Ke Saath Bhi, Zindagi Ke Baad Bbhi,” Modi said at public meetings in Sagar and Harda on Wednesday.

The Congress is talking about inheritance tax without knowing that people keep their properties and savings for their children and grandchildren, but the party wants to deprive them of the properties made by their hard- working parents, Modi said.

Nevertheless, the Congress is saying that it is the leader’s personal opinion, because the party speaks lies, he said. At a meeting in 2011, a minister of the then Congress-led UPA government spoke about inheritance tax, because the Congress’s tension is to snatch the legacy of others, the Prime Minister said.

The government will take half of the properties of the Congress, he said, adding that the party wants to take the properties that people gather through sheer hard work. The Congress wants to X-ray the properties and take out money from the bank lockers, snatch ornaments and Mangal Sutras and distribute it, Modi said.

He also came down heavily on the Congress, saying the party wanted to reduce 15% reservation given to the SC, ST and OBC. The Congress wants to give reservation on the basis of religion which BR Ambedkar was opposed to, the Prime Minister said, adding that the BJP needs 400 seats to stop Congress’s game to cut reservation in the states.

In Karnataka, the Congress brought illegally but smartly the Muslims under the OBC category, Modi said. The Prime Minister said that the Congress gave reservation in the name of religion in Andhra Pradesh in 2004.

The Congress which is against temples refused to take part in the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram in Ayodhya and opposed the construction of Ravidas temple in Sagar, Modi said. The Prime Minister appealed to people to cast votes in large numbers.

“People may have work in farmlands; may have to attend weddings; may have face extreme heat, but they should cast votes in large numbers,” Modi said. The MP government-led by Mohan Yadav is working for the poor, the Prime Minister said.

Indi alliance bringing one-year-one-PM formula

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the NDA has a prime ministerial candidate – Modi – but Indi alliance has none. There are media reports that Indi alliance is working on one-year-one-PM formula, Modi said. Prime Minister wanted to know what would happen to the country, if the Prime Minister was changed every year. Therefore, such alliance should not be voted.

Taking Shivraj to Delhi: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he worked with former chief minister of MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan. When he was an MP, he used to work for the organisation, Modi said.

Modi said when Chouhan was the chief minister he wasalso the chief minister, the Prime Minister said. Modi further said that he wanted to take Chouhan to Delhi, so the people should vote for the latter.