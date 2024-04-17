Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress Will Win At Least Four Seats In First Phase From MP,' Claims Jitu Patwari

Jitu Patwari | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday expressed confidence that the party will win four out of six parliamentary seats which will go to the polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Six seats in the state - Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara - will go the polls in the first phase of polling in April 19.

"Congress can easily win four out of six seats in the first phase polling in the state," he said.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari says, "Democracy is being murdered in the country. The entire BJP is using money power in Madhya Pradesh...The Congress Party has talked about jobs, they (BJP) want to increase… pic.twitter.com/XQOPZQcP7L — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Patwari said no matter how hard BJP tries in Chhindwara, the Congress will win. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a roadshow and stayed overnight in the town.

Patwari referred to police reaching Congress leader Kamal Nath's house over allegation of BJP candidate that a fake of video was circulated by the Congress leader's PA.

"We saw extreme anarchy...this had never happened before in any state," Patwari said.

Patwari also accused state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya of threatening people in Chhindwara and misusing the administration.

"Kailash Vijayvargiya sat in Chhindwara, kept threatening people, sending notices and misusing the administration. It also continued in the entire state. If we observe the entire scenario behind Congressmen joining BJP, the message behind it was that they (BJP) have the administration and they will misuse it. People working in sand business, crushers and transportation, who were in Congress, could be afraid of administration, they were taken into BJP," he alleged.

The Congress leader alleged that BJP had not fulfilled its promises made during the assembly polls late last year including providing MSP of Rs 2700 per quintal for wheat, Rs 3100 per quintal for rice, providing LPG cylinder at Rs 450 and increasing the amount under the Ladli Bahna scheme to Rs 3000. "People should think before exercising their franchise," he said.

The campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls concluded on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. Polling will also be held in the state on April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.