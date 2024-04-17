Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kanhaiya Kumar’s Close Aide Devashish Jaraiya Joins BSP Few Hours After Quitting Congress; Sparks Triangular Battle In Bhind |



Bhind (Madhya Pardesh):Just a few hours after the former Congress leader and close aide of Kanhaiya Kumar, Devashish Jarariya resigned from the party, he joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday evening in presence of BSP supremo Mayawati.

In fact, Jarariya contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bhind but was defeated by BJP’s Sandhya Rai by a margin of more than 2 lakh votes. This time Congress has fielded Phool Singh Barariya from Bhind parliamentary seat due to which Jarariya felt betrayed and left the party two days ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

जब सब ठोकरें मार दे तो सहारा अपने ही देते है।

मान @Mayawati जी ने आज मुझे फिर से संघर्ष करने की शक्ति दी है।

आपका यह स्नेह और आशीर्वाद मेरे जीवन की दिशा तय करेगा।

समाज और देश हित काम करेंगे।

लड़ेंगे जीतेंगे।🙏 pic.twitter.com/cGMhLicA9H — Devashish Jarariya (@jarariya91) April 17, 2024

Bhind awaiting Triangular-Contest

As Devashish Jaraiya has been working in a political-sphere for more than 5 years, his joining BSP has established a triangular contest in Bhind in this year's polls. The seat has just become one of the important ones as the fight would be between last election’s winner Sandhya Rai (BJP), Phool Singh Barariya (Congress) and Devashish Jaraiya (BSP).

Devashish was assured by the Congress party that he will receive a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, he requested a ticket to fight Assembly elections but the party asked him to wait for Lok Sabha Eelctions. As he did not receive a ticket this time also, he quit. According to reports, Devashish Jarariya has been in touch with the Bahujan Samaj Party's national and state leaders for the past week.