LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: His mission was to feed the hungry, protect shoeless feet

BHOPAL: In the summer of last year, people remained indoors. The villages and cities were as silent as forests at night. The hillocks stood behind the mask of that bizarre stillness. The fear of corona pandemic turned each place into ghostly sites. In such a situation, thousands of migrant workers set out of their dwellings to reach their hometowns. The corona-induced lockdown rendered them jobless. They went by the houses, markets and down the thoroughfares. The dust the dry hot wind raised settled on their sweaty bodies.

Vehicles were not available. Children were crying for food, water and rest. The sun was beating down on them with fiery intensity. Many of them dangled to trucks, buses or any kind of vehicles they found on the way. Many were on bicycles. But most of them were on foot. Many people came to help those workers risking their own lives. And a social worker Javed Khan in the city was one of them.

Khan says he and his team initially dished out food to the migrant workers on the highway and in slums. Collecting rations for preparing food was more than difficult. That did not stop Khan and his team. The extreme heat was melting away the asphalt roads. Khan says when they were distributing food among the migrant workers the team members found many of those migrant workers were barefoot. Their shoes were in tatters because of continuous walking. Their feet swelled up and sores developed. Many of them, especially children, could barely hobble. Khan could hardly put up with that sight.

No sooner had they come across that sight than they took off their footwear and gave to those workers. Khan says he thought for them footwear was as important as food and water. As the shops were shut, getting footwear in bulk was an uphill task. But that could hardly deter Khan and his team. Immediately after that, they embarked on collecting footwear from wherever they could find. Khan says, initially, he told his family members, neighbours and friends to give their old footwear.