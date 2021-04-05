LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: ‘People’s problems had to be reduced at all costs’

BHOPAL: On March 25 last year, the lockdown came into force. The aim of the lockdown was to keep everyone indoors to bring the corona pandemic to a halt. In that situation, too, there were a few who had to come out of their homes to work for the man in the street. And a female IAS officer and the then commissioner of Bhopal, Kalpana Shrivastava, was one of them. From the day the lockdown was declared and till May 2 when she was transferred, she kept an eye on each development in the division.

There was a scarcity of food, medicine and shelter because of the arrival of the migrant workers in the city. Uphill was the task to deal with that kind of emergency situation. She picked up the gauntlet. As Shrivastava was also the administrator of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, she had to ensure that everyone got rations and other essential items. She took care of her family, too. She says she took all precautions that her husband and two daughters did not get infected.

Shrivastava says, on reaching home, she used to keep her bags outside and entered her room only after getting herself sanitised. She met her children only after taking a bath. Shrivastava says the virus could never frighten her, because everyone cheered her up. She could not go far, since she had to manage household affairs, too. She followed all corona-protection norms.

Shrivastava says, just after the lockdown, the challenge was to keep the residents out of any problems. She says, while the coronavirus affected Bhopal the most in the division, the situation in other districts was normal. So, she paid full attention to Bhopal and took feedback on the situation from collectors daily.