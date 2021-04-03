LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: Creepy corona snuffs out life of cardiologist who served the people

BHOPAL: Only doctors know what pain and death are. Doctors die, of course, but not like the rest of us. They know what is going to happen. Thus, they can endure the agony with ecstasy.

Renowned cardiologist of Itarsi Dr Natwar Lal Heda was no exception. As a doctor he was well-versed with human anatomy and with how a body is infected. Yet, he did not know when the stealthy coronavirus had crept into his body to consume his life.

Despite being afflicted with the virus, he never refused to treat a patient. His nephew, Navneet, says Dr Heda fell ill on March 24 last year. He was home-quarantined on April 7, since the regular bouts of fever and of coughing indicated that he had been afflicted with the virus. As his condition began to deteriorate in home-quarantine, he was rushed to a hospital in Bhopal. The X-ray report of his chest was normal, although his fever was out of control. He was then admitted to AIIMS, Bhopal.

Navneet says that, before Dr Heda was afflicted with the disease he had a long list of patients in Itarsi. Despite the lockdown and curfew to arrest the killer disease, people continued to flock to his clinic. The true doctor that Heda was, he never refused to treat them. As he was treating patients, he was oblivious of the corona pandemic. For him, his patients’ lives was more important his own.