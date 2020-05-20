Lockdown impact: Thrown out of job, man takes to crime, dupes migrants in Bhopal

Dismayed over losing his job, a man turned into an imposter and took stranded students and labourers for a ride. The man, identified as Rajesh Rai, duped a number of migrant labourers and students who had gathered at Habibganj railway station to board train on Wednesday.

Police have arrested the conman and recovered Rs 10000 from his possession. Police said the man worked in a private firm in Bhopal but had lost his job during the lockdown and to meet his financial needs he took to crime.

ASP Rajat Saklecha said the accused is a resident of Betul and used to work in Bhopal. We have not found any previous crime record of the accused, he added.

Posing himself as railway employee, Rajesh, in his 40s, approached the migrants who had come there to board train to their native places, and told them said that he would give them token which would work as e-pass. To gain their confidence, Rajesh even wore a PPE kit.

He sold the tokens to the stranded migrants for Rs 1000 at the railway station claiming that they would no longer have to bother to get the ticket as it would act as travel pass. He assured that equipped with the token they will travel to their native place without even being asked for any ticket or would face any other legal issue.

However, one of the passengers grew suspicious and informed the government railway police official about him.

He was arrested and police recovered Rs 10,000 from his possession that he had taken from the victims against the tokens he distributed.

Three persons have come forward to lodge their complaints against the accused. The police however did not confirm the number of person he duped, as most of them boarded train and left Bhopal.

In his statement, Rajesh said that he had no money left and was hands to mouth and to keep going he duped people.