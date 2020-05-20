Madhya Pradesh: Badnawar earns 1-star rating in Garbage Free Cities

Badnawar: Amid ongoing pandemic, Badnawar, a small town of Dhar district has made it into list of one-star Garbage Free Cities Rating. Total of 70 cities and towns across the country has been awarded one start garbage free city rating.

In Madhya Pradesh, beside Badnawar, cities and town including Gwalior, Khandwa, Hathod, Maheshwar, Sardarpur and Shahganj has been awarded 1-star rating. Both Badnawar and Sardarpur lies in Dhar district, informed chief municipal officer Rajkumar Thakur.

Thakur informed that during the assessments, 1.19 crore citizen feedbacks and over 10 lakh geo-tagged pictures were collected and 5,175 solid waste processing plants were visited by 1,210 field assessors, he said. While 698 cities cleared the desktop assessment, 141 cities have been certified with Star Rating during field assessment. A total of 141 cities have been rated — six of them 5-star, 65 of three-star, 70 one-star.

Thakur added that emphasis on door-to-door garbage collection and its management, preparation of organic manure helped Badnawar to claim title. Officer said that previous year Badnawar claimed 26th spot in Swacch Bharat Sarvekshan and this year we anticipating improvement in our rankings.

CITIES AT A GLANCE

Five Star City: Indore

Three Star City: Bhopal, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Kanthaphod, Katni, Khargone, Omkareshwar, Pithampur, Singrauli, Ujjain

One Star City: Badnawar, Gwalior, Hathod, Khandwa, Maheshwar, Sardarpur, Shahganj