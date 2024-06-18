Lines Of Historic Play Accusing Scindia Royal Family Of Treason With Jhansi's Rani Lakshmi Bai 'Removed'; Congress Accuses BJP Of Tampering With History

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As the nation pays its tributes to Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, who bravely fought the Britishers for her motherland, allegations of tempering with the queen's historic life events have come to the fore in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress has accused the BJP of tampering with history and removing lines from the historic play, which directly accused Jyotiraditya Scindia's royal family of treason with the queen.

Every year on June 17 and 18, a Balidan Mela (sacrifice fair) is organised to mark the death anniversary of Veerangana Lakshmi Bai in Scinida's Gwalior, which neighbours Jhansi in UP. A play exhibiting the courage, valour, and fight of Lakshmi Bai, fondly known as Jhansi ki Rani, has been performed on this occasion for 25 years now.

In fact, former National President of Bajrang Dal and BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya started the tradition of organising this fair in remembrance of the brave queen.

'...because Scindia has joined the saffron washing machine'

However, this time, the part of the play where the Scinida family was accused of deceiving the Rani was not exhibited.

Reacting to this, Congress' state vice president, Aarti Singh, accused the BJP of altering history. "BJP has always been tampering with history. It is the BJP that has always accused the Scindia royal family of treason, but now that Jyotiraditya Scindia has joined the saffron washing machine, it seems like none of it matters.

"Even BJP's Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, who never left a chance of calling Scindia a traitor, is completely silent today," she said.