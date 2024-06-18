Lok Sabha Election 2024: How Bharat Jodo Yatra, Youtubers Helped Rahul Gandhi & INDIA Bloc Deliver A Strong Opposition?

Rahul Gandhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stirred up some real burning issues in the recently held Lok Sabha election, and the results show its steaming impact! Final verdict: the opposition has emerged much stronger in the last ten years.

These are the views of Dayashankar Mishra, who has penned the book “Rahul Gandhi: A Historical Struggle Against Communism, Propaganda, and Atrocity." This book is receiving rave reviews from the critics.

In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Mishra said that the Lok Sabha election of 2024 was completely different from 2019. In this election, Rahul Gandhi picked the real issues to counter the BJP. Public received the message that if BJP crosses the 400-mark, it will change the constitution. And, this led to an imperative fallout in states like UP.

Gandhi received extensive support from leaders of the Indian Bloc, like SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

The right issues, backed by strong party chiefs helped create a conducive environment for the Congress and other opposition parties.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Step In Right Direction

Bharat Jodo Yatra was Rahul Gandhi's step in the right direction, says Dayashankar's book. It helped build his image as a mature politician, strengthening his public connection. The yatra guided him towards the real problems faced by the people of different regions and states, thus helping him formulate the opposition's agenda in alignment.

Youtubers’ Crucial Role

He said that his book speaks as to how the BJP created a false narrative against Rahul Gandhi over the years to put him in a bad light. For instance, it was not Rahul Gandhi who spoke of making gold out of potatoes; rather, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 who stated that Rahul told them to churn gold out of potatoes. But a part of the clip was taken and mistreated to troll him on social media.

However, in the Lok Sabha election of 2024, the BJP fell hard as no propaganda against Rahul Gandhi worked. Youtubers and influencers helped expose the other side of the story to the public.

Mishra has worked as an executive editor for a reputed media group.