'Let Her Die There', Says Anju's Father After She Converts To Islam And Marries Lover In Pakistan (WATCH)

WATCH: 'Let Her Die There', Says Anju's Father After Indian Woman Who Crossed Border Converts To Islam To Marry Her Pakistani Lover |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Father of the Indian mother of two children, Anju, who crossed the border to tie knot with her Pakistani friend Nasrullah after befriending him on Facebook, said that she is dead for him as she left home. He also said that he will not appeal to the Indian government to bring her back and ‘let her die there’.

Anju’s father Gaya Prasad Thomas, a resident of Gwalior said, “I have no idea what is going on in her mind. That girl, who left her house is dead for us. She didn’t even think about her children or husband.”

He also said that he does not care about what she does and said that he didn't even know when she got her visa made.

Prasad got angry when asked about Anju’s marriage and said, “Am I sitting next to her? How do I know what is going on in her mind? Am I a fortune teller? What can be my reaction to this, when she has already left her home?”

'Children's Life Is Ruined'

He further said, “If this is what she wanted to do, then she should have first divorced her husband and told him. Now, her husband’s and the two kids' lives are also ruined. Who will be responsible for their upbringing now?”

Prasad asserted that he does not want to talk to Anju and will not force her to come back.

Anju (34), a mother of two children and resident of Alwar, Rajasthan reached Pakistan on July 21 to meet Nasrullah (29), whom she had befriended on social media.

Anju Had Claimed To Come Back In 2-3 Days

After the news went viral and people back home started drawing comparisons between Anju and Seema Haider, she issued a video statement saying that she doesn't want her family to be troubled. She has come to Pakistan legally and will return within two to three days. .

However, on Tuesday, she converted to Islam and married Nasrullah in a local court of a district and sessions judge. Anju changed her name to Fatima.

Father Claimed That Anju Is Mentally Ill

Notably, Gaya Prasad converted to Christianity many years ago. Talking to the media on Monday, he claimed that his daughter is mentally ill. He further said that he has not been in touch with her for the last 20 years and had no idea about her relationship with Nasrullah.

