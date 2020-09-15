Learning a new lesson? Bhopal school teacher plays porn clip instead of English lessons, parents protest

A shocking incident came to light on Saturday as a school in Bhopal's Sheopur suspended all its online classes over a porn clip, TOI reported.
A porn clip was played on the school's WhatsApp group when an online lecture of class eight was in progress.
Schools have taken the online route in the view of pandemic and all the lectures are scheduled online.
However, on Saturday, a teacher who was supposed to take an English class accidentally played the porn clip instead. The clip started running on student's screens.
Exasperated parents called the school management to protest.
The online classes were then discontinued, said a government official. It should be noted that most of the school students belong to families of senior government officials and well-known businessmen.
Speaking to TOI, school principal Rohit John confirmed that the incident and said it looks like work of some hacker. He added that classes will be resumed in few days.
He also said that the school will ensure that online security is strengthened and such incidents are avoided.
NSUI activists protested and demanded arrest of people involved.
