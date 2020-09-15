Learning a new lesson? Bhopal school teacher plays porn clip instead of English lessons, parents protest

A shocking incident came to light on Saturday as a school in Bhopal's Sheopur suspended all its online classes over a porn clip, TOI reported.

A porn clip was played on the school's WhatsApp group when an online lecture of class eight was in progress.

Schools have taken the online route in the view of pandemic and all the lectures are scheduled online.

However, on Saturday, a teacher who was supposed to take an English class accidentally played the porn clip instead. The clip started running on student's screens.