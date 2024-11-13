 Learn From Politicians Who Never Give Up Fighting Polls, Says, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
CM interacts with students in Kota

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:11 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has advised the students to learn from politicians who never give up hope despite losing elections again and again. Yadav made the statement during an interaction with the students in Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. Some students want to become doctors and some engineers, but when success eludes them, they get disheartened, Yadav said.

Instead of being disappointed by failures, they should learn from politicians who, despite losing elections again and again, never give up contesting, and if they are asked to remain in competition throughout their life, they will do so, Yadav said. There cannot be a better example of an achiever than Prime Minister Narendra Modi who became an MLA for the first time in Gujarat and reached the position of chief minister and remained in this position thrice, Yadav further said.

After becoming the chief minister, he won the Lok Sabha election for the first time and became the Prime Minister and still remains in this position, he said. Yadav said he had to give up the study of medical science for contesting an election. He said that when he was the joint secretary of the students’ union in college, he was selected to study MBBS and took admission in Indore Medical College.

Nevertheless, students’ union elections are not held in medical colleges, but a student of a science college can contest an election for the post of president, he said. Leaving the study of medical science, he fought an election, Yadav said, adding that whatever the students do, they should have strong willpower, success will automatically knock at their doors. According to Yadav, when Lord Krishna was 11 years old, he came to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh through Mathura and Rajasthan.

The places, where Lord Krishna took rest, will be developed into religious places, he said.

